This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)