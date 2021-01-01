FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, newlyweds Alison and Kenny Finchum, lower left, of Tulsa, Okla., kiss just after midnight during a New Year's party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. Plans for a 14,000-person New Year's Eve street party at canopied casino-mall in Las Vegas are facing pushback from state and local officials, who worry Nevada hospitals may not be able to withstand a potential "superspreader" event. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)