In this photo provided by the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer talks in his office in Goldendale, Wash., July 5, 2023. Songer is an advisory board member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and has faced harsh criticism for his embrace of the organization's ideology about the extent of the power of the sheriff. (Isaac Stone Simonelli/Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting via AP)