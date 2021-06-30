In this June 13, 2021 photo provided by Melissa Burns, Islesboro Central School seniors prepare to toss their mortarboards to celebrate their graduation. The Class of 2021 – all 13 of them – were eyeing a trip to Greece, or maybe South Korea, but they wound up going nowhere. The seniors decided to donate $5,000 to help out struggling neighbors after the coronavirus pandemic changed everything. (Melissa Burns via AP)