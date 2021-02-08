FILE- In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, lobsters are packed at a shipping facility in Arundel, Maine. America's lobster industry recovered from the Trump trade war to have a good 2020, but it is approaching one of the busiest times of the year with trepidation because of coronavirus. Chinese New Year shipments will be complicated by the virus this year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)