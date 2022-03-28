FILE - White House social media director Dan Scavino walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is pushing ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)