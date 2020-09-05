A veterinary from the international animal welfare organization 'Four Paws' offers comfort to an elephant named 'Kaavan' prior to his examination at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The team of vets are visiting Pakistan to assess the health condition of the 35-year-old elephant before shifting him to a sprawling animal sanctuary in Cambodia. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)