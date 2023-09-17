Former Vice President and current 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence receives safety instructions before his turn to shoot during the 10th annual Jasper County GOP trap shoot on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Jasper County Gun Club in Newton, Iowa. Four Republican presidential hopefuls, made a campaign stop at the event to speak with constituents and shoot a few rounds. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette via AP)