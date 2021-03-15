FILE-This Nov. 16, 2020 file photo shows FBI agents removing items from the home of then Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo in Columbus, Ohio. State and federal officials are investigating whether Randazzo, the utility lawyer-turned-regulator who has since resigned, helped usher through a string of legislative and regulatory victories worth well over $1 billion over time to energy giant FirstEnergy Corp. and its subsidiaries, in exchange for cash. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)