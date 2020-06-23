File-In this June 5, 2020, file photo, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez poses for a photo in Hartford, Conn. In Hartford, which has 14.7 students per teacher, the district serves many high-poverty communities and also brings in thousands of students from 60 other towns through school-choice programs. The superintendent there said the challenges associated with reopening are so severe, it may be time to come up with entirely new models for instruction. “Is it that the entire ecosystem has to be examined?” Torres-Rodriguez said (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)