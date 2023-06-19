GRAND CANYON - Officials said a man is dead after he fell over the edge at Skywalk into the Grand Canyon.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old man who reportedly fell over the edge around 9 a.m. on June 5.
Two rope specialists responded with a Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter where they located the man’s body and determined he was dead.
His body was extracted and taken to the Hualapai Nation.
An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.
