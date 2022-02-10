FILE - In this image taken from video, witness Lt. Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, testifies on April 2, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minn. Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man's neck, Zimmerman, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide unit, testified Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)