For the first time in 12 years, former President Barack Obama isn’t the most admired man in America, according to a Gallup poll.
President Donald Trump over took his predecessor for the first time in 2020. Trump was named 18 percent of the time while Obama was mentioned by 15 percent of respondents.
Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man tied former President Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.
President-elect Joe Biden finished third, while National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci was fourth. Pope Francis finished fifth.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was named most admired woman for the third year in a row, remaining ahead of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. First lady Melania Trump was third, with Oprah Winfrey in fourth.
Evangelist Billy Graham has the most top 10 finishes among men with 61, while Queen Elizabeth II has received the distinction 52 times.
