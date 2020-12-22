Christina Grim holds a family photograph that includes her mother, Verl Grim, top right, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home in Littlestown, Pa. Grim contends that an H1N1 vaccination triggered her mother’s Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that caused her death in 2010. But she missed a one-year deadline for filing and her claim to the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program was denied. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)