In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk appears in federal court in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Musk took the witness stand to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court Friday. (Vicki Behringer via AP)