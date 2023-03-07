This image provided by Simik Ghookasian shows passengers and crew members restraining a man who according to federal authorities tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and tried to stab a flight attendant on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Simik Ghookasian, a passenger, said in a telephone interview that he was seated several rows behind the suspect, identified by federal authorities as Francisco Severo Torres, when he heard a commotion. (Simik Ghookasian via AP)