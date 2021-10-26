Highway Inn restaurant hostess Ku'uipo Lorenzo, left, checks a COVID-19 test result from Martin Day, center, as his wife, Ashley Day, right, prepares to show her vaccination card on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. To comply with local mandates, the restaurant requires all indoor diners to show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative test result before being seated. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)