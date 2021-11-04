Cleo Smith, right, and her mother Ellie Smith leave a house where they spent the night after 4-year-old Cleo was rescued in Carnarvon, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Police expected to charge a local man with abducting Cleo from her family's camping tent 18 days before police smashed into a locked house and rescued her in an outcome celebrated around Australia. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)