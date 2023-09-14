Relatives of Maurice “Mo” Miller, Mary Miller-Duffy, his sister, right, and her wife, Sue Duffy, stand with his body at NYU Langone Health in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. “I’m so proud of you,” Miller-Duffy said in a tearful farewell. For a history-making 61 days and despite a brief rejection blip, a pig’s kidney worked normally inside his brain-dead body. (AP Photo/Shelby Lum)