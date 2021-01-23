FILE - This file photo from exclusive video provided by San Francisco TV station KGO-TV, made late Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, shows Derick Ion Almena, right, and Micah Allison, the couple who operated the Ghost Ship warehouse where dozens died in a fire, at an Oakland, Calif., courthouse. Almena, facing a second trial after a 2016 fire killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse he's accused of illegally converting into a cluttered artists enclave, is expected to plead guilty later this month, relatives of several of the victims said. Almena, 50, is expected to plead guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 22, 2021. (KGO-TV via AP, File)