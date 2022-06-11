A Italian firefighter helicopter searches the site of a helicopter crash in central Italy, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Italian rescuers say they have located the scorched crash site of a helicopter carrying seven people that went down in north-central Italy during a storm. News reports say five bodies were located. Italy’s Alpine rescue service said ground crews were already on the scene on Mt. Cusna, after a hiker reportedly came across remnants of the chopper. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP)