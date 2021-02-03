FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2020 file photo, Captain Tom Moore smiles during a visit to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire as part of his new role as Honorary Colonel of the Northern military training establishment The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 of COVID-19, lives on in Imogen Papworth-Heidel — and many others. The 11-year-old soccer player, who dreams of playing for England, watched Capt. Tom pushing his walker up and down his garden to raise money for the National Health Service. So she decided to help by doing something she’s good at: keepy uppies — kicking the ball into the air and passing it from one foot to the other without letting it touch the ground. Imogen was able to raise 15,000 pounds ($20,500) for key workers. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File)