FILE - A poll worker prepares to give a ballot to a voter at the Blue Ash, Ohio Municipal building for the primary, Aug. 2, 2022. A bipartisan effort among states to combat voter fraud has found itself in the crosshairs of conspiracy theories fueled by Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election and now faces an uncertain future. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File)