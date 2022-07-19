FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 29, 2021. Putin's visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow's challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)