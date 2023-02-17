FILE - Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by the Scott County Republican Women, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Bettendorf, Iowa. An Arizona appeals court on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, rejected Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, denying her request to throw out election results in the state’s most populous county and hold the election again. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP, File)