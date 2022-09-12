FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home in the Dadu district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. Ten years ago scientists warned the world about how climate change would amplify extreme weather disasters. There are now deadly floods, oppressive heat waves, killer storms, devastating droughts and what scientists call unprecedented extremes as predicted in 2012. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)