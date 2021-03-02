FILE — In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan, speaks in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to accusations that he sexually harassed women on the job is being viewed as a tone-deaf “faux-pology” by critics and victim's advocates. Cuomo said in a statement that he only meant to joke with staff to add ‘levity’ to their serious work. However, at least two women have complained that they were uncomfortable with his alleged sexual advances and were forced to change jobs or leave state government. Yuh-Line Niou calls sexual harassment at the statehouse rampant. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)