FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, people wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Methodist Hospital in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)