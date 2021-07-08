FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn. In an agreement disclosed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., more than a dozen states have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)