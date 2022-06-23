FILE - The site where the Champlain Towers South collapsed killing 98 people is shown on April 14, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. A judge has given final approval Thursday, June 23, 2022, to a settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium. Ninety-eight people died when the 12-story Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed. The decision comes one day before the one-year anniversary of the disaster in the Miami suburb of Surfside. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)