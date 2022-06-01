From left, University of St. Thomas students Helen Knudson, Arianna Norals, and Salma Nadir set up a table for decorating mason jars and headscarves at the school's celebration for the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on the lawn in front of the Catholic chapel in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Campus ministry helped organize the event, which included similar stress-reducing activities, as many faith leaders across US campuses seek ways to help students manage stress and anxiety. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)