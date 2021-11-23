Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Grossi met Tuesday with Iranian officials to press for greater access in the Islamic Republic ahead of diplomatic talks restarting over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)