This Dec. 13, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb who is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. Webb, arrested in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three others injured had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent ending in July. Webb was scheduled to appear in court Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, on three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Ill., on Saturday evening. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army via AP)