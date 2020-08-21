FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Cimmie Hunter, left, and Cadence Ludlow, both 6th graders, arrive at Liberty Elementary School during the first day of class in Murray, Utah. For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)