FILE - This Aug. 28, 2019, file photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. Speaking to investors last week, the founder of the private prison company GEO Group, which has been donating large sums to President Donald Trump and Republican candidates, predicted his company would rebound after the November election. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)