FILE - This undated file family photo, shows British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Iranian state TV quoted an anonymous official that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran. The official said a deal made between the U.S. and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds. State TV also quoted the official saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe. (Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe via AP, File)