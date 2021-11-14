Belarusian servicemen guard an area as migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. About 15,000 Polish troops have joined riot police and guards at the border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry accused Poland of an "unprecedented" military buildup there, saying that migration control didn't warrant such a force. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA pool photo via AP)