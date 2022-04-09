FILE - People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, on Oct. 25, 2021. Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, N.Y., that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)