Census taker Maria Arce poses outside her home, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Natick, Mass. Arce says her supervisor instructed her step-by-step how to trick a computer system so that she could close cases for the 2020 census by entering false information about homes that she hadn't visited during the waning days of the nation's head count. She told The Associated Press that she felt guilty about lying but that she didn't want to disobey her supervisors who kept repeating that they were under pressure from a regional office in New York to close cases. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)