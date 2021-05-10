An Afghan man looks at a damaged vehicles in Baba Mir's scrapyard outside Bagram Air Base, northwest of the capital Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, May 3, 2021. As US troops pack up to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, it's trashing tons of equipment and selling it as scrap to local dealers. Among Afghans it is causing anger that the mountain of supplies and equipment was trashed before being sold to them. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)