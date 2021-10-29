FILE - A variety of Montana specialty license plates are on display in the basement of the Cascade County Courthouse in Great Falls, Montana, on March 5, 2008. A shortage of aluminum has led to a temporary disruption in the manufacturing of license plates at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Counties do have some plates in stock, but Montana Correctional Enterprises will print temporary plates if the stockpile runs out. (Stuart S. White/Great Falls Tribune via AP, File)