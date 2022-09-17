FILE - Students arriving at Heath High School in West Paducah, Ky., embrace an unidentified adult on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 1997, after student Michael Carneal opened fire at the school the day before, leaving three students dead and five wounded. In the quarter century that has passed, school shootings have become a depressingly regular occurrence in the U.S. Carneal's upcoming parole hearing in September 2022, raises questions about the appropriate punishment for children who commit heinous crimes. Even if they can be rehabilitated, many wonder if it is fair to the victims for them to be released. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)