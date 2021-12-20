Second-graders hold their heads as they talk about "thoughts" and how they compare with "feelings" and resulting "actions," at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Their teacher is one of many in the school trained to use a curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)