People watch a TV screen showing a file image of a North Korean missile in a military parade during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States. Korean letters read: "The reactor produces plutonium." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)