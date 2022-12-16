FILE - Workers with Randolph Electric Membership Corporation work to repair the Eastwood Substation in West End, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022. Federal regulators on Thursday, Dec. 15, ordered a review of security standards at the nation's far-flung electricity transmission network, following shootings at two electric substations in North Carolina that damaged equipment and caused more than 45,000 customers to lose power. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)