FILE - Former Nevada Assemblyman Jim Marchant addresses a crowd in front of the Nevada Capitol, Thursday March 4, 2021, in Carson, City, Nev., where the Nevada GOP delivered what they described as 120,000 "election integrity violations reports" alleging widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. Of the seven Republicans running to oversee elections in this political battleground state, Marchant stands out for his full-throated embrace of conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 election and his promises to toss out voting machines. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)