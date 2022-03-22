Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, is seen via a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, standing during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)