Planes sit on the tarmac at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The United States Federal Aviation Administration warned pilots on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 that planes operating at the airport could be "directly or indirectly exposed to ground weapons fire and/or surface-to-air fire," citing the "ongoing clashes" between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the northern Tigray region. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)