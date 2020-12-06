RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is reporting a record number of coronavirus cases in the state for the second straight day.
Virginia reported 3,880 cases on Sunday morning. That compares to Saturday’s total of 3,793.
Virginia has reported a total number of 255,053 virus cases. The state’s health department reports there have been 4,200 total deaths from the virus in Virginia.
The state reported a 10.6% positivity rate, up from 10% on Saturday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says there are 1,490 people hospitalized in the state with confirmed cases of the virus. Of them, 395 were in intensive care.
