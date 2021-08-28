FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo fans attend a performance by Saul at the Iron Horse Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, in Sturgis, S.D. Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, coronavirus cases in South Dakota have shot up at a startling pace. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)